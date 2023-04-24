Len Goodman, who judged ‘Dancing With the Stars’ dead at 78

The leisure business mourns the lack of Len Goodman, a famend British ballroom dancer and pass judgement on on “Dancing With the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing.” His agent Jackie Gill showed that Goodman kicked the bucket at the age of 78 however didn’t divulge the explanation for dying.

A former dancing champion, Goodman served as a pass judgement on on the ballroom dancing festival “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years since its inception in 2004. The display, which options celebrities paired with skilled dance companions, has transform one in every of the most well liked systems on BBC.

Goodman was once additionally the head pass judgement on of the American model of the display, "Dancing With the Stars," for 15 years till his retirement in November 2020.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie praised Goodman for being “a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of ‘Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

In addition to being a pass judgement on, Goodman was once additionally a recipient of the Carl Alan Award for exceptional contributions to bop and owned the Goodman Academy dance faculty in southern England.