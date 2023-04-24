Len Goodman, long-serving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge, dies at 78

Goodman was once a mainstay for almost 30 seasons of the hit display.

Len Goodman, the long-serving head pass judgement on of “Dancing with the Stars,” has died at 78, his supervisor instructed ABC News.

“Len died on Saturday evening surrounded by his family in a hospice in Kent. He has bone cancer. He kept his sense of humour throughout his illness and was a ‘true gentleman,'” his supervisor mentioned in a observation Monday.

- Advertisement - Len Goodman poses as he arrives for the “Strictly Come Dancing” photocall at Elstree Studios, London, Sept 3, 2013. Ian West/AP

Goodman, who was once additionally a pass judgement on on the British truth pageant “Strictly Come Dancing,” stepped down as head judge on “Dancing with the Stars” in November 2022.

- Advertisement - Len Goodman, ballroom dancing professional and one in all the judges on the tv sequence “Dancing with the Stars,” poses at the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End” at Disneyland in Anaheim, (*78*), May 19, 2007. Fred Prouser/Reuters

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show,” he mentioned at the time.

- Advertisement -

He added, “But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.