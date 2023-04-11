Leicester confirm appointment of Dean Smith as interim manager

Leicester City have showed the appointment of Dean Smith as interim manager till the tip of the season.
Smith arrives at King Power Stadium along assistants Craig Shakespeare and John Terry, each of whom he labored with at Aston Villa, and has been tasked with serving to the membership battle off the risk of relegation.
The Foxes are lately nineteenth within the desk, two issues clear of protection, and feature been with out a manager since they brushed aside Brendan Rodgers within the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 1.
“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season,,” Smith told Leicester’s official website, having taken over a side who have picked up just one point from the last 24 available.
“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.
“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week. Saturday will be a big test, but it’s the kind of occasion that reminds us all what it means to be a Premier League club, competing on the biggest stages against the best players in the world. I know we’ll be well supported by our travelling fans. We have to connect with that and give them a performance they can be proud of. We go there positive, looking for points.”
First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell oversaw two video games as caretaker managers, which ended in defeats to Villa and Bournemouth, and each will stay on the membership as phase of Smith’s training group of workers.
Though Smith’s deal lately runs till the tip of the season, 90min reported previous on Monday that an extension might be mentioned in the summertime will have to Leicester be inspired with the paintings of the previous Norwich City boss and his training group of workers.
Smith’s first task is an unenviable commute to Manchester City on Saturday night time, prior to a run of 3 successive video games towards different facets fighting towards relegation: Wolves, Leeds United and Everton.
