IPL 2023: Twitter goes berserk as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a nail-biting thriller

In Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received a exciting come across towards the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by way of 1 wicket on the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
The fit was once full of exciting moments, together with an outstanding efficiency by way of Virat Kohli in the powerplay, a 115-meter six by way of Faf du Plessis, and Nicholas Pooran‘s sensational knock. RCB put up a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 overs, thanks to brilliant batting performances by skipper Faf du Plessis (79 off 46), Kohli (61 off 44), and Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29).
In response, the Super Giants had a shaky start, losing Kyle Mayers for a duck. However, Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Pooran (62 off 19) played explosive innings to keep their team in the game.
The match went down to the wire, with the Super Giants winning the contest by just 1 wicket in the final over. Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell took 3 wickets each for the Challengers, while Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma took 2 and 1 wickets, respectively.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
So much drama, so many emotions! We fought so well to take this right down to the last ball. Spare a thought for Siraj who brought us back into the game! 💔
Still very early in the tournament. Let’s stay preventing in combination, lads!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/d9nqUePQfO
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 10, 2023
This is Pooran’s international and we are loving each and every second in it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OwHRwh5diH
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 10, 2023
IPL at its absolute best! some other day, some other thriller. Full on leisure, 425 runs had been scored by way of either side. Aakir mein Pooran ki behtareen paari ne dilaayi @LucknowIPL ko jeet. #IPL2023 #RCBvLSG
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 10, 2023
What a sport, #RCBvLSG! 🔥
🔝 performances on either side, @RCBTweets & @LucknowIPL 👏 https://t.co/atBbdY9Jns
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 10, 2023
Oh my gosh. What a sport!!! #TATAIPL2023
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2023
My center want some leisure… #LSGvRCB
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2023
Ufff…loopy sport. Harshal Patel and Dinesh Karthik lacking out on run-outs of the remaining ball however a sport of skinny margins. Pooran was once particular. Two nice video games in 2 nights on the IPL. #RCBvsLSG
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2023
Crazy hitting by way of @nicholas_47.. Stand and ship stuff. Fifty in simply 15 balls, the quickest this season. #RCBvLSG #IPL2023
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 10, 2023
Badoni hit-wicket whilst hitting six
Non striker run out try with 1 wanted in 1
Next stage drama in remaining two overs.#RCBvLSG
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 10, 2023
How to develop nails prior to the following fit? 🤔 IPL, you good looks! #IPL2023
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2023
LSG defeat RCB by way of one wicket in a nail-biting thriller. #cricket #ipl2023 #RCBvsLSG #ipl | https://t.co/bv6c9o2z1m #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KcPQURJI79
— CricketInstances.com (@CricketTimesHQ) April 10, 2023
Fantastic sport of cricket. So many variables. A trifling run the variation after 425 had been made. Could had been a tremendous over from the remaining ball if Harshal had hit the stumps on the non-striker’s finish the primary time….
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2023
Harshal Patel turns into the second quickest to finish 100 wickets in IPL historical past.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2023
Is this for actual?🤯 #RCBvLSG
— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 10, 2023
Well Well Well! Looks like Nicholas Pooran has watched Rinku Singh’s innings at the loop since remaining evening. Crazy hitting. #RCBvsLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/lbu0PBJazq
— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 10, 2023
Just watched a Windies batter cross berserk at Chinnaswamy (once more) 😍🤯
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2023
Nicholas Pooran in #IPL2023
Balls confronted 63
Sixes hit 14
Fours hit 9
SR 223.80
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2023
Complete insanity! This is drama at its absolute best! @LucknowIPL win the most efficient fit in their 2 years and the gang, in spite of the house crew loss, has witnessed a actual humdinger. What drama! @RevSportz #LSGvRCB
— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 10, 2023
Mr McMahon giving ignored calls to Jay Shah for WWE.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 10, 2023
Can’t nonetheless imagine what simply came about. Can you?#LSGvRCB #RCBvLSG #DineshKarthik
— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 10, 2023
This is liquid Tata
— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) April 10, 2023
Somebody reset the IPL over the weekend
— absy (@absycric) April 10, 2023
Most runs added after fall of 4th wicket in IPL innings:
190 – LSG v RCB at Bangalore, TODAY
178 – CSK v PBKS at Mohali, 2008
175 – KKR v CSK at Mumbai, 2021
171 – MI v CSK at Mumbai, 2015
170 – KKR v RCB at Kolkata, 2019
LSG chase down 213 from being 23/3.
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 10, 2023
RCB lovers at the moment #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/YS0hMSAXz5
— Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@AnuragxCricket) April 10, 2023
Share with a Cricket fan!
TAGS: Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, IPLT20, Lucknow Super Giants, Nicholas Pooran, RCBvLSG, Royal Challengers Bangalore
CATEGORY: IPL, Lucknow Super Giants, Twitter Reactions
For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.