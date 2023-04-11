Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sports

IPL 2023: Twitter goes berserk as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a nail-biting thriller

In Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) received a exciting come across towards the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by way of 1 wicket on the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

The fit was once full of exciting moments, together with an outstanding efficiency by way of Virat Kohli in the powerplay, a 115-meter six by way of Faf du Plessis, and Nicholas Pooran‘s sensational knock. RCB put up a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 overs, thanks to brilliant batting performances by skipper Faf du Plessis (79 off 46), Kohli (61 off 44), and Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29).

In response, the Super Giants had a shaky start, losing Kyle Mayers for a duck. However, Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) and Pooran (62 off 19) played explosive innings to keep their team in the game.

The match went down to the wire, with the Super Giants winning the contest by just 1 wicket in the final over. Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell took 3 wickets each for the Challengers, while Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma took 2 and 1 wickets, respectively.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

