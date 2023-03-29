Legislature signs off on bill to ban TikTok | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia lawmakers have despatched a measure to bar TikTok and different “national security software threats” on state-owned gadgets.

Lawmakers in each chambers unanimously signed off on Senate Bill 93, which they are saying would additionally bar Telegram and WeChat, and despatched the measure to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. It would additionally limit those programs on state gadgets used within the legislative and judicial branches and within the state’s Okay-12 colleges.

- Advertisement -

TikTok has develop into a flashpoint for lawmakers national, dealing with expanding scrutiny for its connection to the Chinese Communist Party. According to lawmakers, Chinese regulation calls for TikTok’s mum or dad corporate, ByteDance, to make the app’s knowledge to be had to the CCP.

“In the digital age, even seemingly benign applications by foreign adversaries can present a serious espionage threat,” Republican Majority Caucus Chairman Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, stated in a statement. “This legislation will keep Georgia on the forefront of this domestic security concern and proactively block malware from sensitive state computer systems in the future.”

In December, Kemp banned TikTok, Telegram and WeChat from state-owned gadgets. SB93 would also require the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to take care of an inventory of “foreign adversaries” and submit it on its web page.

- Advertisement -

Last week, U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee contributors pressed TikTok CEO Shou Chew to cope with considerations concerning the app, together with knowledge safety worries.