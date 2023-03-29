Florida senior vanishes after signing away house for $10

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida senior has vanished after he misplaced his house in a $10 actual property deal. According to the WBPF, after Claude Frye’s tale aired, it received “widespread attention,” and his buddies and neighbors are actually apprehensive after they haven’t heard from him.

“He left all his things behind, all his clothing, his bicycle, which is his only means of transportation, his checkbook, everything. And he has no money to speak of. So why would he do that?” neighbor Vince Errico informed WBPF.





Back in 2021, Frye reportedly signed over his house in a deal he claims he didn’t perceive. After dwelling in the house for 23 years, Frye used to be dealing with eviction and had nowhere to move.

WBPF mentioned that after Frye’s mom died in 2020, he fell in the back of on loan bills.

“I wouldn’t have gotten behind so bad, if it wasn’t for my mom dying. It was just me here alone. And I took it really hard,” Frye informed WPBF. Frye mentioned that after the financial institution foreclosed on his house, he requested a person he knew for assist.

Frye mentioned Thomas Brinson promised to take over the loan bills, so he signed a deed, shifting the valuables to Brinson for handiest $10. Brinson had promised Frye that he may just nonetheless are living within the house, however courtroom filings later confirmed that the senior didn’t understand what he used to be signing.

“Once I signed the paper and I didn’t realize that that gave him the right to sell it and evict me,” Frye informed WBPF.

After signing over the deed, the brand new proprietor of the house bought it to an investor, who then bought the house to a 3rd purchaser for $185,000. The proprietor filed for eviction and a pass judgement on reportedly upheld it, regardless of Errico writing a letter to the courtroom mentioning Frye used to be “mentally disabled and taken advantage of.” According to WBPF, the pass judgement on mentioned there used to be “no evidence of wrongdoing.”

The outlet stated that after Frye’s story aired, every other investor reached out to assist Frye along with his case. Errico mentioned Frye used to be excited to get the assist, however sooner than the general eviction, Errico mentioned every other neighbor had dropped Frye off in Fort Lauderdale.

Since then, no person is aware of the place he went. He additionally hasn’t be answering his telephone, which is out of persona for him, consistent with stories.

Errico informed WPBF that he filed a lacking individuals stories with the sheriff’s place of business. “Yeah, I’m very worried about him. You know, that’s just not right,” he informed the opening.

Anyone with information on Frye’s whereabouts is requested to name detectives at St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Department.