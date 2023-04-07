Legal Sunday, illegal Monday: Hunters in Illinois warned they could run afoul of gun ban | Illinois

(The Center Square) – The provision of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban beginning Monday is affecting resident and nonresident hunters.

The ban on semi-automatic guns and magazine enacted Jan. 10 says 90 days after, gun owners can no longer be in public places with certain firearms. This is not just affecting what guns concealed carry license holders can carry, or what kinds of magazines they can have with their carry firearm, it is also affecting hunters.

Illinois State Police say on their frequently asked questions website, prohibited firearms are still allowed on private property for hunters.

“Yes, you can hunt under these circumstances as long as you are on your private property or on private property with permission from the land owner and you are adhering to the 520 ILCS 5/ of the Wildlife Code; however, additional regulations will be forthcoming,” the website said.

But, Josh Witkowski with Illinois Federation of Outdoor Resources, said hunters have issues.

“So now you have turkey hunters and snow goose hunters who are both actively hunting Illinois public land who have to be very careful about their firearm selection,” Witkowski told WMAY. “The firearm that’s perfectly legal to carry on public lands on Sunday is no longer legal to use on Monday.”

It’s not just hunters in Illinois that need to be mindful or face criminal penalties. Hunters from out of state with certain guns can only be in state for 24 hours.

“Western and southwestern Illinois get a fair amount of hunters that come in from Missouri and Iowa particularly for waterfowl, so it’s already a big issue,” Witkowski said. “There’s a potential for firearm seizure, there’s potential for felony involved, it’s going to be a huge issue with the hunting community with that going on.”

Other elements leave much to be answered, he said.

“A 12 gauge shotgun can have a chamber anywhere from 2 ½ to 3 ½ inches in size, but a 3 ½ inch 12 gauge semi-automatic shotgun can typically carry six or seven 2 ¾ shells, so now the question is does this automatically become an assault weapon,” Witkowski said.

Hunting outfitters are also in a tough spot with inventory they may have already purchased. Sales of certain semi-automatic shotguns, rifles and pistols are prohibited.

Beginning Monday, violation of the ban can be a petty offense for offending magazines, or up to a Class 3 felony for offending firearms.