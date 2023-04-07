Large trees fall at Masters causing scary commotion

Fortunately no consumers had been injured.

Three huge pine trees brought about a daunting commotion close to the fifteenth inexperienced and seventeenth tee field at Augusta National Golf Course simply ahead of play used to be suspended at the Masters for a 2d time on Friday afternoon.

The trees fell because of obvious prime winds. Fortunately no consumers had been injured within the fallen particles.

Here’s the scary second it took place:

smartly THIS used to be terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

The footage underneath displays two trees utterly uprooted.

Lightning and the specter of stormy climate sounded the alarm at 4:22 p.m. in spite of there being no rain. It used to be the second one time the Masters had suspended play inside of the similar hour, even though the primary prolong lasted lower than 10 mins.