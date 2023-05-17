Legal sports betting could face more regulation, lawmakers say





According to a up to date document by way of CBS News, prison sports betting would possibly quickly face greater legislation following the five-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned the federal ban on sports betting in maximum states. In the years because the ruling, 33 states and Washington D.C. have legalized sports betting, with additional states anticipated to practice swimsuit. However, lawmakers are actually bearing in mind new measures to tighten rules at the trade.

Danny Funt, a contract contributor for the Washington Post, has supplied perception into the place lawmakers are focusing their consideration in relation to sports betting rules. While the specifics of any new rules stay unclear, it’s transparent that lawmakers are keen to make sure the integrity of the trade and give protection to shoppers from doable hurt.

With the recognition of sports betting on the upward thrust, it's most likely that we can see more legislation offered within the coming years.


