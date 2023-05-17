Odessa police chief testifies in Washington D.C.

The Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke lately testified sooner than a Homeland Security subcommittee in Washington D.C. to speak about the demanding situations that the dept is going through. This was once a part of the National Police Week in which the rustic acknowledges and appreciates the women and men in legislation enforcement for his or her sacrifices and products and services.

During the listening to, U.S. Representative August Pfluger known Gerke as a witness and liked him for his presence in the assembly.

Gerke knowledgeable the committee in regards to the demanding situations confronted by way of the dept, which isn’t restricted to only crime but in addition comprises the sources had to combat it. Due to the lack of officials, the dept is suffering to regulate the safety scenario.

He additionally highlighted the expanding drug downside in West Texas and reiterated OPD’s purpose of lowering the sufferer rely, as an alternative of simply score up arrests. Gerke emphasised the significance of operating in combination to succeed in this purpose and discussed that egos and attitudes can impede development.

The Midland County Sheriff David Criner was once additionally provide on the listening to, the place the total purpose was once to inspect the present state of legislation enforcement and its dating with Homeland Security.