LeBron James foot injury: Lakers star could require surgery after playing through torn tendon, per report

According to reviews from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could have surgery throughout the offseason after playing through a torn tendon in his proper foot. James’ foot will go through re-examination within the close to long term, and if surgery is needed, he’s going to reportedly be sidelined for 2 months.

James first injured his foot throughout an ordinary season recreation in opposition to the Dallas Mavericks on February 26. Upon completing the sport, he overlooked the following 13 video games. On his go back to the courtroom on March 26, James published that more than one medical doctors advised a season-ending surgery. However, he was once assisted by way of a scientific skilled who he deemed because the “LeBron James of feet,” and was once in a position to play in each and every final recreation for the Lakers.

- Advertisement -

Despite contributing 27.8 issues, 9.5 rebounds, and 10 assists per recreation to lend a hand the Lakers make it to the Western Conference finals, James admitted after Game 4 in opposition to the Denver Nuggets that he wasn’t at his very best because of the damage and would get an MRI on his foot to decide a subsequent step.

Following the MRI, whether or not James has surgery or now not, he’s anticipated to be able for the start of the 2023-24 coaching camp–assuming he does now not retire. Although he admitted to bearing in mind retirement in an interview with ESPN, it will be a marvel if he steps away somewhat than returning for a twenty first season. Shams Charania additionally shared that the folks round James have been stuck off guard by way of his quotes. All he has heard since the ones feedback is that James might be playing subsequent season.