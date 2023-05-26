DeAndre Hopkins released: Patriots more likely to pursue star WR now that he’s a free agent, per report

DeAndre Hopkins, a extensive receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, was once launched on Friday and is now regarded as the highest NFL free agent to be had. The Bills and Chiefs are two AFC groups that would possibly pursue his services and products, however the Patriots also are . They to start with inquired about him however selected now not to pursue him previous within the free company marketplace due to his dear contract. However, they’re more likely to pursue him now that he has been launched and the monetary facet isn’t as large of a hurdle, in accordance to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Hopkins has been one of the most NFL’s best receivers when lively and wholesome, with six other 1,000-yard seasons with the Texans and Cardinals. He logged over 700 yards in 9 video games ultimate season after coming back from a suspension, however he has neglected 15 video games the ultimate two years due to damage. He was once due nearly $30 million in 2023 as a part of a profitable extension he signed in Arizona and over $25M in 2024.

- Advertisement -

The Patriots had been anticipated to be lively within the receiver marketplace this yr, and so they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster early in free company. They additionally misplaced two in their inside free brokers on the place. Bill O’Brien’s go back to the group as offensive coordinator likely influenced the Patriots’ pastime in Hopkins.