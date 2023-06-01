LEAKED! Arjun Bijlani starts shooting for Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti; see pics  : Bollywood News

After visiting Siddhivanayak Temple in Mumbai for searching for Bappa’s blessings for his new display on ZEE TV – ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’popular actor megastar Arjun Bijlani has landed in Varanasi to shoot a promo for this thrilling new display. It turns out that his first glance from the display has been leaked the place Arjun is noticed taking a dip within the holy Ganga … wellwe have to mention his lovers are going to like his super-fitshirtless glance.

LEAKED! Arjun Bijlani starts shooting for Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti; see pics

In factthe actor was once satisfied that he may just get started shooting for his subsequent at the pious day of Ganga Dussehra. And seems like his lovers can’t stay calm about seeing their favorite megastar on display once more as they pass gaga over his movies pictures that have long past viral on social media!

Speaking of the showbesides BijlaniMaddam Sir Bhavika Sharma has been roped in to play the lead function. Meanwhiletelevision actor Sameer Khan will probably be noticed taking part in the parallel lead function. The display will probably be produced by way of Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD. They have previous produced displays like Rabb Se Hai DuaRadha MohanBeyhadh 2Ek Deewana ThaSufiyana Pyaar MeraBahu Begummore.

Arjun Bijlani has been busy together with his website hosting gigs on TV. His ultimate full-fledged fiction display was once Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2019. Sincehe has completed a couple of appearances in Naagin 3UdaanTere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

