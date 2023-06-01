Harry Potter-themed tattoo shop opens as safe space for women, LGBTQ community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Gisette Gomez is also a Gryffindor, however her tattoo shop is themed across the Death Eater aesthetic of the Harry Potter sequence. Dark Mark Ink in Pinellas Park is owned via Gomez, who began the industry whilst running as a graphic dressmaker. Tattooing is her private unencumber, and Dark Mark Ink provides high quality paintings to the general public whilst giving ladies and contributors of the LGBTQ+ community a safe haven.

During the peak of the pandemic 3 years in the past, Gomez jokingly requested her spouse for a tattoo device for her birthday. That funny story changed into truth after Gomez skilled sexual harassment throughout the tattooing business. In reaction, she created a space the place everyone seems to be welcome and unfastened from worry, offering an atmosphere that caters to a various clientele.

The woman-owned and operated shop is an extraordinary to find within the tattooing business, offering high quality paintings whilst making a safe space for ladies and the LGBTQ+ community. According to Gomez, the tattoo shop isn’t any giggling subject. It is a symbol of status one’s flooring and opening their doorways to welcome somebody with out worry.

The shop continues to be rising and taking a look to rent every other tattoo artist. Dark Mark Ink may be anticipating an reliable grand opening birthday party in the summertime to have a good time their enlargement. Click here for extra information at the shop and their paintings.