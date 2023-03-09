Leagues Cup 2023: FC Dallas scheduled announced

They’ll be one in every of 47 golf equipment from MLS and LIGA MX competing within the “World Cup-style” event.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas will probably be competing for some other trophy in 2023 now not referred to as the MLS Cup. Rather, they are going to be one in every of 47 golf equipment from MLS and LIGA MX competing in a “World Cup-style” event referred to as the Leagues Cup.

FC Dallas will play Charlotte FC on Friday, July 21 and Necaxa on Tuesday, July 25. Both suits will probably be performed at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

The Leagues Cup options 4 swimming pools of 3 groups each and every and the highest two groups from each and every staff will advance to the Knockout Rounds, scheduled to start with the Round of 32 on Aug. 2-4. The Round of 16 will probably be performed on Aug. 6-8. The last 8 golf equipment will play within the quarterfinals from from Aug.11-12.

The closing time FC Dallas performed in opposition to Necaxa used to be within the 1998 CONCACAF Cup Winners Cup, again when the membership used to be referred to as the Dallas Burn. The Burn misplaced to Necaxa, 4-1, in that fit.

FC Dallas and Charlotte FC will face each and every different for the primary time since Charlotte made its league debut in 2022.

Ticket Information

Tickets will probably be to be had for fanatics on FCDallasTickets.com. FC Dallas season price tag holders must touch their membership consultant for extra information. For extra event information, talk over with LeaguesCup.com and practice @LeaguesCup on social.

How to look at Leagues Cup 2023

Fans in over 100 international locations and areas will have the ability to watch Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass at the Apple TV app, which is to be had on Apple units, good TVs, streaming units from Roku, Amazon, and Google, sport consoles, and the internet at tv.apple.com.