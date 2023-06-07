Law enforcement officials make 18 weekly arrests | Texas News

The Port Lavaca Wave newspaper supplies get right of entry to to the general public information about arrest information. It is vital to notice that an arrest does now not equate to a conviction of against the law. Every particular person arrested has the presumption of innocence till confirmed to blame in a court docket of regulation.

This record covers the 18 arrests made by means of the native regulation enforcement from Monday, May 29 to Sunday, June 4. The listing of the arrests and their corresponding fees are as follows:

Monday, May 29

Michael Joseph Zobrist, 43, San Antonio was once arrested by means of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) at the price of riding with a license invalid with earlier convictions/suspension with out monetary accountability.

Tuesday, May 30

Sandra Lee Olivares, 52, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the CCSO for warrants comparable to forcing with an invalid license magnificence C and invalid motive force’s license.

Wednesday, May 31

Juan Acevedo Jr., 45, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) for riding whilst intoxicated – 3rd or extra.

Jacque Herbst, 40, Victoria, was once arrested by means of the CCSO for public intoxication.

Jasmine Gabrielle Saleem, 26, Bay City, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on a warrant for prison trespass.

Thursday, June 1

Ricky Ricardo Olivarez Jr., 34, Victoria, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on a warrant for evading arrest/detention.

Paul Michael Orta, 40, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on a warrant for robbery from particular person enhanced – aged.

Richard M Ylagan, 49, Victoria, was once arrested by means of the CCSO for contempt of court docket failure to look.

Friday, June 2

Morio Melchor, 49, homeless, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on warrants comparable to 2 counts of robbery of belongings equivalent to or more than $100 however not up to $750.

Adam Scott Rice, 26, Kingsbury, was once arrested by means of the CCSO for attack inflicting physically harm.

(*18*), June 3

James David Hanson, 53, Spicewood, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on warrants associated with rushing, riding with a suspended license, and having no registration code.

John Michael Lamoy, 28, Adkins, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on a warrant for violation of stipulations of probation.

Sunday, June 4

Christian Arturo Contreras Gonzalez, 23, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the PLPD for ownership of a managed substance penalty workforce 1/1-B not up to one gram and ownership of marijuana not up to two oz..

Tiffany Amber Lara, 26, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the PLPD for riding below the affect.

Ruben Lyon Martinez, 29, Jacksonville, was once arrested by means of the CCSO for public intoxication.

Juan Carlos Rico Moreno, 20, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the CCSO for prison trespass.

Alexandra Danielle Sanchez, 22, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on warrants associated with public intoxication, rushing 89/55, failure to look, and no legal responsibility insurance coverage.

Kevin Ray Weber, 47, Port Lavaca, was once arrested by means of the CCSO on warrants associated with rushing 10% or extra over the posted velocity restrict and failure to look.