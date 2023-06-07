Elliot Page finds dating more `fun` since his transition







Actor Elliot Page is having more a laugh dating since his transition.

The 36-year-old celebrity, who was once prior to now married to Emma Portner from 2018 till 2021, was once born feminine and lived as Oscar-winning actress Ellen Page however got here out as a trans guy in December 2020 and has now printed that he finds interacting with others “much easier” than prior to, stories aceshowbiz.com.

The actor informed the LA Times, “It`s the most fun I`ve ever had dating. Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I`m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way. In the past, I always had an intense crush or fixated on an ex. Right now, there`s none of that. Like, `Whoa, I`m alone`, and it feels really good.”

However, `The Umbrella Academy` actor stays not sure whether or not he desires organic kids however is open to the theory of in all probability adopting anyone “older and in need of a home” sooner or later as he mirrored at the “inspirational” exchange his personal mom has long gone via since he got here out.

He added, “At least ones of my own, like, a baby and that whole thing. But in the future, who knows? I`d adopt someone who is older and needs a home and someone to love them. I think it`s really inspiring that (my mother) has changed and become such an advocate and ally. It took her time to break out of the ideas she grew up with.”

In phrases of his occupation, Elliot remarked that he now desires to play characters that mirror himself in actual lifestyles.

“I want to play queer characters. Like, why would I not? I`ve been playing all the other ones. That`s what I want to do. That`s who I am, and we need those stories,” he added.

