Largest International Operation Against Darknet Trafficking of Fentanyl and Opioids Results in Record Arrests and Seizures | OPA





Today, the Department of Justice, along side its Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) staff and world companions, has introduced the effects of Operation SpecTor. This operation resulted in probably the most important quantity of arrests ever made via a JCODE operation, with a complete of 288 arrests, just about double that of the prior operation. Law enforcement additionally carried out extra seizures than any earlier operation, together with 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of medication that come with 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, and $53.4 million in money and digital currencies.

The intention of Operation SpecTor was once to disrupt fentanyl and opioid trafficking at the darknet, or darkish internet. This coordinated world operation was once carried out around the United States, Europe, and South America, attributable to the ongoing partnership between JCODE and overseas regulation enforcement in opposition to the unlawful sale of medication and different illicit items and products and services at the darknet.

Moreover, Operation SpecTor builds at the successes of prior years, reminiscent of operations and takedowns of marketplaces, which outcome in the seizure of darknet infrastructure, offering investigators the world over with investigative leads and proof. Additionally, JCODE and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) proceed to assemble intelligence programs to spot entities of hobby. These leads permit U.S. and world regulation enforcement companies to spot darknet drug distributors and consumers, ensuing in coordinated regulation enforcement investigations, ensuing in the statistics introduced lately.

This yr’s regulation enforcement operation was once accompanied via a public consciousness marketing campaign known as Operation ProtecTor geared toward selling public protection and spreading consciousness of sources for the ones suffering with substance abuse and who pass to excessive lengths to procure opioids. Moreover, JCODE has labored with each and every FBI box place of business in the rustic to facilitate outreach to families that experience bought particular person quantities of opioids from the darknet. The interagency efforts intention to each determine those that use anonymizing applied sciences to buy illicit narcotics and direct them to to be had sources.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland mentioned, “Operation SpecTor was a coordinated international law enforcement effort, spanning three continents, to disrupt drug trafficking on the dark web and represents the most funds seized and the highest number of arrests in any coordinated international action led by the Justice Department against drug traffickers on the dark web. Our message to criminals on the dark web is this: You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray added, “The availability of dangerous substances like fentanyl on dark net marketplaces is helping to fuel the crisis that has claimed far too many American lives. That’s why we will continue to join forces with our law enforcement partners around the globe to attack this problem together. The FBI is proud to stand with our domestic and foreign partners as we continue to shine that light into the deepest corners of the dark net and hold those accountable who continue to peddle this poison around the world.”

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram additionally mentioned, “The Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels and the global networks they operate are killing Americans by sending fentanyl into the United States. Their associates distribute this fentanyl into communities across America by every means possible, including the dark web. The DEA is committed to shutting down the fentanyl supply chain from beginning to end, and we will relentlessly pursue the associates of these cartels wherever they hide, even in the dark corners of the internet.”

Furthermore, the interagency efforts of Operation SpecTor resulted in the execution of over 100 federal operations and prosecutions, together with the sentencing of Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Florida, who was once sentenced to 16 years in jail for conspiring to own with the intent to distribute managed components, together with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin. Peck dispensed narcotics from quite a lot of darknet markets the usage of the seller profile “Syntropy” and was once discovered to have possessed an inventory of greater than 6,000 consumers dwelling around the United States.

Lastly, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FDA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the IRS Criminal Investigation all performed an important roles in Operation SpecTor and all reiterated their dedication to combatting drug trafficking and the motion of opioids to make sure public protection.