NFL fifth-year option tracker: Giants lock in Andrew Thomas, Seahawks decline option on Jordyn Brooks





The 2020 NFL Draft was once a extremely expected tournament, with a number of notable avid gamers similar to Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Jefferson being decided on in the primary around. Now, those avid gamers are achieving a an important milestone in their careers as NFL groups have till May 2d, 2023 to workout the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts in their first-round selections from the 2020 NFL Draft. This option would be sure that avid gamers are beneath workforce keep watch over during the 2024 season. Tagovailoa was once the primary participant in this elegance to have his fifth-year option deployed, with the Miami Dolphins maintaining him in-house. Other avid gamers are anticipated to practice. An inventory of all 28 first-rounders is equipped under at the side of whether or not or no longer their workforce opted to make use of the fifth-year option.

Fifth-year option tracker:

Miami Dolphins pick out up option on Tua Tagovailoa – Miami was once the primary workforce to make use of the fifth-year option on a participant in this elegance by way of maintaining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in-house via 2024.

Dallas Cowboys pick out up CeeDee Lamb’s option – Dallas picked up the option on extensive receiver CeeDee Lamb, who’s coming off some of the prolific seasons in Cowboys historical past.

Minnesota Vikings pick out up Justin Jefferson’s option – The Vikings picked up the option on extensive receiver Justin Jefferson, some of the productive younger receivers in NFL historical past.

Cincinnati Bengals pick out up Joe Burrow’s option – The Bengals picked up the option on quarterback Joe Burrow, who has already emerged as an inner-circle MVP candidate and led the workforce to the Super Bowl in simply his 2d season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick out up Tristan Wirfs’ option – The Buccaneers picked up the option on offensive take on Tristan Wirfs, who has been stellar alongside Tampa Bay’s offensive line.

Washington Commanders don’t pick out up Chase Young’s option – Washington didn’t pick out up the option on defensive finish Chase Young, who was once regarded as the “best prospect” in the category because of his productive collegiate profession at Ohio State.

Los Angeles Chargers pick out up Justin Herbert’s option – The Chargers picked up the option on quarterback Justin Herbert, who set a couple of NFL data as a rookie and has established himself as a franchise quarterback for L.A.

San Francisco 49ers pick out up Brandon Aiyuk’s option – San Francisco picked up the option on extensive receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who’s coming off a career-year in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons pick out up A.J. Terrell’s option – Atlanta picked up the option on cornerback A.J. Terrell, who has confirmed to be one of the vital higher younger corners in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers don’t pick out up Kenneth Murray’s option – The Chargers didn’t pick out up the option on linebacker Kenneth Murray, who hasn’t precisely lived as much as his draft billing.

San Francisco 49ers don’t pick out up Javon Kinlaw’s option – The 49ers didn’t pick out up the option on defensive take on Javon Kinlaw, who has simplest performed 24 video games over the primary 3 years of his profession.

Cleveland Browns pick out up Jedrick Wills’ option – Cleveland picked up the option on left take on Jedrick Wills, making sure they will have him beneath workforce keep watch over for the 2024 season.

Carolina Panthers pick out up Derrick Brown’s option – Carolina picked up the option on defensive lineman Derrick Brown, who is about to make $11.6 million.

It is still noticed whether or not those avid gamers will obtain long-term extensions past the fifth-year option, however this milestone marks a an important second in their younger careers.



