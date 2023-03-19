Lance Reddick tributes: Keanu Reeves, Wendell Pierce mourn

Reddick died of herbal reasons on Friday morning. Tributes flashed throughout social media after news of the ‘John Wick’ actor’s dying.

WASHINGTON — Lance Reddick, a personality actor who specialised in intense, icy and perhaps sinister authority figures on TV and picture, died of herbal reasons on Friday morning. He used to be 60.

Tributes in an instant poured in from administrators and Reddick's costars after news of his dying used to be introduced, expressing surprise and mourning.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski

“John Wick — Chapter Four” will probably be devoted to Reddick, mentioned director Chad Stahelski and famous person Keanu Reeves, who mentioned in a commentary they have been “deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss.”

Reddick had reprised his position as Charon, the lodge concierge on the Continental Hotel in the newest installment of the franchise. News of his dying comes days ahead of the theatrical unlock of the brand new "John Wick" film.

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on “The Wire,” paid tribute to the famous person on Twitter.

"A man of great strength and grace," he wrote. "As proficient a musician as he used to be an actor. The epitome of sophistication."

James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn additionally took to Twitter to pay tribute to Reddick.

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators,” Gunn wrote.

Lionsgate

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge,” Lionsgate mentioned in a commentary.

‘The Wire’ author David Simon

“The Wire” author David Simon praised Reddick on Twitter: “Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon.”