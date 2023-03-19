Indiana vs. Miami (Fla.): How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Indiana

Regular Season Records: Miami (Fla.) 26-7; Indiana 23-11

What to Know

The #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the #21 Indiana Hoosiers are set to conflict at 8:40 p.m. ET March 19 at MVP Arena in the second one spherical of the NCAA Tournament.

Miami (Fla.) beat the Drake Bulldogs 63-56 this previous Friday. Among the ones main the rate for the Hurricanes used to be guard Nijel Pack, who had 21 issues.

Meanwhile, IU earned some postseason bragging rights after a a success day out this previous Friday. They had sufficient issues to win after which some towards the Kent State Golden Flashes, taking their matchup 71-60. IU’s ahead Trayce Jackson-Davis did his factor and posted a double-double on 24 issues and 11 forums as well as to 5 dimes.

Miami (Fla.) is anticipated to win this handily, however they must have crushed the Florida State Seminoles Feb. 25 simply too and as a substitute slipped up with an 85-84. In different phrases, do not rely IU out simply but.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:40 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena — Albany, New York

MVP Arena — Albany, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a slight 1.5-point favourite towards the Hurricanes, in accordance to the most recent college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a excellent really feel for the road for this one, because the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 1-point favourite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for each unmarried game, together with this one, from SportsLine’s complicated laptop fashion. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the primary time those groups have performed every different throughout the closing 8 years.