Lance Reddick, Star of ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick,’ Dies at 60

Lance Reddick, a prolific actor who received repute enjoying a police commander at the Baltimore crime drama “The Wire” and later had distinguished roles within the “John Wick” film franchise and the Amazon sequence “Bosch,” died on Friday. He used to be 60.

His dying used to be showed by way of his publicist, Mia Hansen. She didn’t say the place he died or cite a purpose.

Mr. Reddick used to be having some luck as a degree actor when, in 1996, he started touchdown small roles on “New York Undercover,” “The West Wing” and different tv sequence, in addition to some TV motion pictures.

Even then he used to be steadily enjoying regulation enforcement figures, and he could be doing so when his step forward got here in 2002: He used to be forged as Lt. Cedric Daniels, the principled head of the investigation unit, on “The Wire,” the sprawling HBO sequence that used to be praised for its sensible and steadily downbeat depiction of policing, crime, schooling and different facets of existence in Baltimore.