2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, picks, field: PGA predictions from model that nailed 8 majors

Scottie Scheffler heads to the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play having a look to protect his name beginning on Wednesday, however must the protecting champion be incorporated on your WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 alternatives this week? There hasn’t been a a hit name protection on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play since Tiger Woods in 2003-04. With a 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play box that options 8 of the sector’s height 9 avid gamers within the Official World Golf Ranking, Scheffler may have his arms complete if he desires to copy as champion.
Scheffler has gained two of his closing 4 begins at the PGA Tour, and he enters the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 ranked first in strokes received: tee-to-green (2.268) and primary in vegetables in legislation proportion (73.77%). Scheffler is the 7-1 favourite in step with the newest 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds. The No. 1 ranked participant on this planet is adopted via Jon Rahm (10-1), Rory McIlroy (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (15-1) and Max Homa (16-1) at the PGA odds board. Before locking on your 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play alternatives, be sure you see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine’s proprietary model, constructed via DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,000 on its easiest bets because the restart, nailing event after event.
McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm to complete on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational. The model additionally incorporated J.T. Poston in its easiest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for all of the event, McClure’s easiest bets returned virtually $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure’s model was once in every single place Scottie Scheffler’s first occupation main championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure’s easiest bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, despite the fact that he was once indexed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The model was once additionally in every single place Rahm’s (10-1) first occupation main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.
This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 8 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.
Top 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play predictions
One main wonder the model is looking for on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023: McIlroy, a 23-time PGA Tour champion and one of the crucial height favorites, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 5. McIlroy opened his 2022-23 season with a victory on the CJ Cup in October, however he is struggled mightily in contemporary weeks.
In reality, McIlroy has completed T-29 or worse in 3 of his closing 4 begins at the PGA Tour, which incorporates a overlooked lower on the Players Championship previous this month. He’s additionally struggled on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play lately, completing T-28 or worse in 3 of his closing 4 begins at this match. McIlroy enters this week’s match ranked 139th in vegetables in legislation proportion (64.81%), one hundred and fortieth in hanging reasonable (1.776) and 173rd in strokes received: hanging (-.429). He’s now not a powerful select to win all of it and there are some distance higher values within the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023 box.
Another wonder: Tony Finau, a 25-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the name. Finau has a significantly better likelihood to win all of it than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday.
Finau is among the easiest iron avid gamers at the PGA Tour. In reality, the 33-year-old these days ranks fourth in strokes received: option to inexperienced (1.056) and eleventh in vegetables in legislation proportion (70.59%). His talent to constantly to find the fairway in legislation has Finau ranked throughout the top-10 in each scoring reasonable (68.97) and birdie reasonable (4.88). Those spectacular stats, plus his lengthy odds, make him a powerful worth select in your 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bets this week. See who else to pick here.
2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, box
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +1000
Rory McIlroy +1200
Patrick Cantlay +1500
Max Homa +1600
Collin Morikawa +1900
Jordan Spieth +2000
Viktor Hovland +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Jason Day +2400
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Will Zalatoris +2900
Sungjae Im +3100
Tom Kim +3100
Cameron Young +3400
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700
Tommy Fleetwood +3700
Corey Conners +4200
Sam Burns +4500
Shane Lowry +4800
Keegan Bradley +4800
Hideki Matsuyama +4800
Rickie Fowler +5500
Matt Kuchar +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Sahith Theegala +6500
Min Woo Lee +6500
Si Woo Kim +6500
Billy Horschel +6500
Tom Hoge +6500
Chris Kirk +6500
Kevin Kisner +6500
Adam Scott +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Russell Henley +8500
Harris English +9500
Adam Hadwin +9500
Brian Harman +9500
Kurt Kitayama +9500
Justin Suh +9500
Victor Perez +9500
Taylor Montgomery +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Maverick Mcnealy +11000
Adam Svensson +11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
Aaron Wise +12000
Nick Taylor +14000
Ok.H. Lee +14000
Adrian Meronk +14000
Lucas Herbert +14000
J.T. Poston +16000
Sepp Straka +16000
MacKenzie Hughes +17000
Ben Griffin +17000
Scott Stallings +19000
J.J. Spaun +21000
Andrew Putnam +21000
Davis Thompson +25000