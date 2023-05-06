Lamar Jackson says he almost broke his TV while watching Ravens’ playoff loss to the Bengals

Lamar Jackson, like many fanatics, used to be glued to his TV at house when the Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 season got here to a heart-breaking result in a 24-17 loss towards the Cincinnati Bengals all through Super Wild Card Weekend. Despite the crushing defeat, Jackson have shyed away from going viral like some fanatics through breaking his tv set.

Recently, Jackson disclosed that he almost smashed his TV in frustration as he watched the finish of the sport, which he overlooked due to harm. Jackson printed that he used to be on his approach to the restroom when the sport became in Cincinnati’s choose with a game-winning ranking through Bengals’ defensive finish, Sam Hubbard. Jackson’s crew used to be on the verge of taking the lead, and he heard the Bengals’ crowd cheering, prompting him to rush again to his TV. Although he used to be frustrated, he avoided destroying his TV as a result of he didn’t need to pay for it.

While he used to be now not on the box for the playoff sport, the loss of that fit inspired Jackson to keep away from accidents that might sideline him for a long duration. He it seems that advised certainly one of Baltimore’s crew running shoes that he intends to steer clear of getting harm once more, pronouncing, “That’s not part of my game. I don’t get hurt. That can’t happen again. I don’t feel right when I can’t play football.”

Fortunately, Jackson, who used to be just lately signed to a five-year deal that made him the highest-paid participant in the NFL, seems made up our minds to play extra soccer in Baltimore. He has prime hopes for the 2023 season, the place he goals to grow to be the league’s first passer with 6,000 yards. Jackson’s optimism sprouts from Baltimore’s restructured offense that now contains Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie wideout Zay Flowers. He could also be excited to paintings inside of a brand new offense this season led through new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who just lately referred to as performs for the two-time protecting nationwide champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Jackson has heard from his teammates that the offense seems promising and other, making him excited to discover it additional all through the upcoming season.