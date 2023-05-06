Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The common season information for the groups are Los Angeles 43-39 and Golden State 44-38.

The present sequence standings are Los Angeles 1, Golden State 0.

- Advertisement -

How to Watch

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

Chase Center — San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Warriors are anticipated to win on this Western Conference playoff game, however the Lakers pulled off an disenchanted within the final game, so there could also be hope for them but. On Tuesday, the Lakers defeated the Warriors 117-112, marking back-to-back wins for the Lakers. Anthony Davis had an impressive game, scoring a double-double with 30 issues and 23 rebounds. Davis additionally recorded no less than two blocks in every of the former 15 video games he performed in.

Despite profitable, the Lakers most effective made six three-pointers and will have to imagine staying close to the rim. In distinction, the Warriors earned 21 three-pointers. The Lakers are main the sequence 1-0 towards the Warriors. It stays to be noticed whether or not the Lakers can scoop up every other win or if the Warriors will flip issues round.

Odds

According to the most recent NBA odds, Golden State is a forged 6-point favourite towards the Los Angeles Lakers. The over/beneath is ready at 227.5 issues. For NBA alternatives for all video games, together with this one, refer to SportsLine’s complicated laptop type.