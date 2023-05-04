Lamar Jackson contract: QB says he always wanted to remain a Raven; new deal has full no-trade, no-tag clause





On Thursday, Lamar Jackson held his first press convention following the signing of a new $260 million, five-year deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback. Flanked by means of GM Eric DeCosta and head trainer John Harbaugh, Jackson seemed ahead to the longer term, opting now not to talk about his contemporary commerce request after Baltimore had positioned the non-exclusive tag on him previous this offseason. The mega-extension contains no-tag and no-trade clauses and can pay Jackson a report $80 million in 2023, in accordance to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

During the click convention, the celebratory vibe was once palpable, with Jackson expressing his want to end his profession with the Ravens and win a Super Bowl. He preferred the ongoing make stronger of Harbaugh and DeCosta right through the negotiation procedure and is worked up to set extra data, pronouncing, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” Jackson additionally discussed the Ravens’ offseason additions, together with rookie receiver Zay Flowers and three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., and expressed his eagerness to paintings with them.

Despite the demanding situations that arose all through the negotiation procedure, Jackson stressed out that he by no means wanted to play anyplace else. He appreciated the language within the be offering he in the long run signed and could not wait to get began with the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, contemporary off of calling performs for the two-time protecting nationwide champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Jackson could also be that specialize in rehabbing his PCL harm however stated he began seeing development a month in the past. He’s been cleared by means of the Ravens to participate in offseason exercises and plans to figure out with Flowers after the impending rookie minicamp.

All in all, Thursday’s signing and press convention was once a satisfied finishing for Jackson, the Ravens’ group, and enthusiasts. Jackson expects that the rest of his time in Baltimore is much more memorable.



