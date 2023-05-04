Cubs calling up Matt Mervis, an undrafted slugging first baseman, per report

The Chicago Cubs have introduced that they’re bringing up first base prospect Matt Mervis, in line with a tweet from ESPN. The left-handed slugger, who was once undrafted in 2020, improved hastily throughout the minors and is anticipated to begin on Friday at Wrigley Field for the Cubs.

Mervis at the start served as a tumbler in his freshman and sophomore years at Duke University ahead of essentially serving as a batter in his ultimate two years. He went undrafted within the shortened 2020 draft, which handiest featured 5 rounds, and was once sooner or later signed via the Cubs. For the vast majority of the 2021 season, he performed with Class A Myrtle Beach. In the previous yr, Mervis performed in 27 High-A video games, 53 Double-A video games, and 57 Triple-A video games, hitting .309/.379/.606 with 40 doubles, 36 house runs, 116 RBI, and 92 runs in 137 general video games.

Coming into this season, there was once a large number of pleasure surrounding Mervis in Cubs fan circles. However, the group introduced in veteran gamers Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini, which resulted in Mervis being despatched back off to Triple-A. In the 24 video games he performed this season at Triple-A, he hit .286/.402/.560 with seven doubles, six house runs, 27 RBI, and 27 runs, whilst additionally having just about as many walks as strikeouts. Although there was uncertainty relating to his talent to hit left-handed pitchers, Mervis has hit .300/.482/.700 towards southpaws this season.

CBS Sports prospect skilled R.J. Anderson just lately praised Mervis, pointing out, “[W]e think Mervis has a chance to spend serious time in the majors this season. He ended last year with a .977 OPS in 57 Triple-A games, showing off above-average strength and a propensity for hitting right-handers. Even if Mervis tops out as a platoon player, he’ll have been a scouting and developmental win given he joined the Cubs as an undrafted free agent.”

Although the Cubs have now not essentially been using a strict platoon, veteran Hosmer, who’s a left-handed hitter, could also be in jeopardy of dropping enjoying time to Mervis. Hosmer has posted a .250/.294/.363 (78 OPS+) thus far this season. This promotion for Mervis might characterize a demotion for Hosmer and even lead to his unencumber, as he’s handiest making the league minimal and there are not any monetary constraints in freeing him. With 5 losses of their ultimate six video games, the Cubs could also be in search of to shake issues up of their lineup.

Regardless of what occurs with Hosmer, it kind of feels that Mervis is slated for normal enjoying time within the close to long run at the Cubs roster.