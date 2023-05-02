Lakers vs. Warriors predictions, picks for every second-round playoff series: Experts favor defending champs





The 2d around of the 2023 NBA playoffs has commenced, with 8 groups combating for the championship identify. Each of the 4 second-round collection provides its personal type of intrigue, with 8 other seeds ultimate within the quest for victory.

The Lakers, led through LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are dealing with off in opposition to the defending champions, the Warriors, led through Stephen Curry, in what’s arguably essentially the most highly-anticipated collection. Meanwhile, within the West, the Suns have their points of interest on toppling the top-seeded Nuggets and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker main the fee. In the East, the 76ers, with uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid’s well being, will face off in opposition to the defending convention champions, the Boston Celtics. The Heat and Knicks can even pass head-to-head after each groups pulled off first-round upsets.

Our body of workers has made their predictions for every collection, with all picks made previous to the beginning of the collection.

Warriors vs. Lakers picks: The Warriors are predicted to win in six video games. While LeBron James and the Lakers have discovered new footing and are thought to be some of the absolute best groups within the NBA because the industry closing date, it’s the Warriors who’ve a confirmed observe file within the postseason. With the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Kevon Looney, the Warriors are anticipated to crush the Lakers in spite of their spectacular line-up.

Knicks vs. Heat picks: The Knicks are predicted to win in six video games. While the Heat have discovered their scoring contact and boast the skills of Jimmy Butler, the Knicks’ defensive prowess below the steering of Tom Thibodeau is predicted to carry up, with Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, and Josh Hart proving to be a very powerful for the Knicks’ luck.

In conclusion, the second one around of the 2023 NBA playoffs guarantees to supply exciting matchups and intense festival as every crew fights for the risk to assert the championship identify.



