Former police officer Tou Thao found guilty in George Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao has been found guilty of a fee of helping and abetting in manslaughter, stemming from the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill issued the guilty verdict Monday evening, writing in his determination, “The verdict is based on the finding of fact and conclusions of law.”

The verdict comes virtually 3 years after Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, by the hands of police officials sparked national protests.

Thao is the final of the 4 fired Minneapolis police officials to be found guilty in the case.

“The conviction of Tou Thao is historic and the right outcome,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stated in a observation. “It brings one more measure of accountability in the tragic death of George Floyd. Accountability is not justice, but it is a step on the road to justice.”

