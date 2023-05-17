Lakers-Nuggets Game 1: Clock malfunction causes forces shot clocks to be moved to corners of court

On their house court for the primary time within the Western Conference finals since 2009, the Nuggets had been confronted with an sudden problem ahead of their Game 1 matchup towards the Lakers. The sport and shot clocks above the backboard had been malfunctioning, so the officers positioned shot clocks within the corners of the court as an alternative.

According to the ESPN broadcast, the malfunction used to be affecting just one of the clocks, and the wear brought about the quantity 4 to seem like a lowercase “h” whilst the quantity two gave the impression similar to the quantity 9. While this used to be a last-minute adjustment for each groups, neither crew appeared to be at a drawback for the reason that clocks on each ends had been grew to become off.

The Nuggets, led by way of Nikola Jokic’s 8 issues, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists, temporarily jumped out to a 37-25 lead within the first quarter, regardless of the malfunctioning shot clocks. Although there used to be one ownership early within the sport the place LeBron James appeared in opposition to the nook past due within the shot clock ahead of lacking the shot, neither crew dedicated a shot clock violation within the first quarter.

While it isn’t unusual for shot clocks to malfunction all the way through video games, it used to be an peculiar state of affairs that each groups had to confront simply mins ahead of their extremely expected sequence opener.