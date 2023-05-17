Dalvin Cook landing spots: Best fits for veteran RB after Vikings scrub him from social media banner





The risk of four-time Pro Bowl operating again Dalvin Cook leaving the Minnesota Vikings has been making headlines, with ESPN reporting that every one indicators level to Cook’s departure. The Vikings even got rid of Cook from their Twitter banner and changed him with fellow operating again Alexander Mattison. Although Vikings trainer Kevin O’Connell expressed his appreciation for Cook, he didn’t be offering any promises on Cook’s long run with the workforce.

The reported reason for the break up is cash, with the Vikings asking Cook to regulate his wage for the approaching season. However, Cook, who has a $10.4 million base wage and $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season, refused. The Vikings seem to be leaning extra on Mattison, Ty Chandler, and rookie DeWayne McBride, and would most probably signal a unfastened agent in the event that they do make a decision to phase with Cook. Notable operating backs nonetheless to be had come with Kareem Hunt and Ezekiel Elliott.

Despite his accidents restricting him to simply 15 video games in his first two seasons with the Vikings, Cook has turn out to be a consensus Pro Bowler, with 1,173 dashing yards and 8 touchdowns within the earlier season on my own. Although his contract boundaries would have an effect on his choices, many groups can be thinking about obtaining Cook. Here are 5 imaginable landing spots for Cook if he does go away the Vikings:

1. Dallas Cowboys – Although the workforce already will pay Tony Pollard $10 million for this season, they may get advantages from obtaining Cook for the longer term.

2. Chicago Bears – With cap area and a necessity for a operating again improve, Cook would are compatible smartly within the Bears’ offense, operating at the back of their newly made over line along quarterback Justin Fields.

3. Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals have cap area, a necessity for a high quality backup operating again at the back of James Conner, and a skilled offense with Kyler Murray and Deandre Hopkins.

4. Los Angeles Chargers – Cook would provide much-needed intensity for the Chargers’ backfield and provides them flexibility past 2023 along Austin Ekeler.

5. San Francisco 49ers – Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme would get advantages very much from Cook’s talents, and the 49ers would have a backup for Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell’s damage considerations.



