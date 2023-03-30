Kyrie Irving hints Mavericks stint could be more than a rental

“I think the realistic view when I came here is that this was going to be a growing process,” Irving mentioned.

DALLAS — When Kyrie Irving used to be traded to the Mavericks in in February, the narrative from NBA pundits used to be that the famous person guard used to be on a one-year rental.

- Advertisement - Irving is ready to be a loose agent after the 2023 season ends, and the Mavs bringing in Irving used to be seen as a house run swing to make a run on the name. Since Irving’s arrival, sadly for the Mavericks and their enthusiasts, the group moved from being fourth in a tight Western Conference standings to eleventh.

Dallas is 7-11 in video games Irving has performed in and 8-14 total since his acquisition (neglected 4 video games because of harm).

The herbal idea is possibly the Mavericks had utterly blown its likelihood to make use of Irving’s top-tier ability and he’d be on his manner out to some other state of affairs such because the LeBron-led Lakers.

- Advertisement - After Dallas’ 116-108 loss to the Philadelphia Sixers, the Mavericks guard hinted that his time in Texas would possibly not be as short-lived as many at the beginning idea.

“It’s been a scramble since I’ve been here. I’m trying to fill in roles that were filled in from other people. I think the realistic view when I came here is that this was going to be a growing process. This was for the long term,” Irving mentioned. “This was for something that was bigger than ourselves. We can’t just be a championship team overnight. I’ve wrapped my head around that aspect of it. I’m at peace with it.”

Irving added that he hasn’t given up in this season nor have any of his teammates.

- Advertisement - “But we know where we realistically are. We just have to control what we can control… I’m looking forward to the challenge,” mentioned Irving.

With 5 video games ultimate, Dallas sits within the eleventh spot within the Western Conference standings with a 37-40 file. The peak six groups mechanically make the playoffs and spots seven via 10 compete within the “play-in tournament.”