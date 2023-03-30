In ‘Public Obscenities,’ the Transgender Activist Tashnuva Anan Makes Her New York Debut

When Shayok Misha Chowdhury wrote the persona of Shou for his new bilingual play, “Public Obscenities,” a couple of couple who interviews queer locals in Kolkata, India, he was once “super worried” about casting the position. The performer would now not best wish to be of the suitable gender but additionally a Bangla speaker with the proper “linguistic fluency” to seize the persona, who speaks “exuberantly and forthrightly and confidently,” he informed me lately.
Shou identifies as kothi, an Indian gender that includes a breadth of expressions, Chowdhury stated. So he reached out to a chum for recommendation: a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who’s “very in the sort of Bangali queer and trans space.” After the professor discussed Tashnuva Anan Shishir, Chowdhury searched her title on-line, and a number of other questions got here into his head: Is she even in New York? Would she be serious about auditioning?
When he posted a casting name on Instagram, and Anan replied, a plan began to coalesce. She was once in New York, acting in Queens, in “I Shakuntala,” a play by means of Golam Sarwar Harun and Gargi Mukherjee, a married couple who would additionally move directly to celebrity in “Public Obscenities.” Anan’s position was once small, however she “stole the show,” Chowdhury stated.
After she auditioned for his play, it was once nearly unanimous, he stated: “We have found the person.” While Shou doesn’t seem till 50 mins into “Public Obscenities” — its run at Soho Rep (in a coproduction with the National Asian American Theater Company) has been prolonged via April 16 — the persona has been amongst its maximum memorable.
In March 2021, Anan made historical past as the first transgender news anchor in Bangladesh. For 3 mins, on International Women’s Day, she spoke on the air and was once noticed by means of hundreds of thousands of her compatriots. She went directly to anchor every so often for the community, Boishakhi TV, via November 2021.
In December of that 12 months, she got here to New York, her first time in the United States. Her shuttle was once essentially to obtain care associated with what she calls her transformation. And whilst right here, skilled alternatives have arisen: Last 12 months she was the first transgender type from Bangladesh to stroll in New York Fashion Week.
Anan, 31, grew up in a conservative Muslim circle of relatives and has had a grueling adventure thus far. She has persevered relentless harassment and survived suicide makes an attempt; been kept away from by means of members of the family, together with her father; and lived penniless in a slum.
“I really wanted to be an actress,” Anan, who carried out in theater in South Asia and in a small Bangla movie, “Kosai,” informed me lately in a video interview. “People shouldn’t be considered by their gender. People should acknowledge their work. People should acknowledge their skill.” Being a news anchor in Bangladesh was once eye-opening, she stated, but it surely couldn’t relatively open up the international for her like the United States may. “I was feeling that I have to swim. So I should swim in the ocean, not in a pond, not in a river. So if I can achieve, I can achieve. If not, then not.”
Here are excerpts from our dialog, which were edited for duration and readability.
How has lifestyles in New York been for you?
It’s a large number of adaptation. I’m born and raised in a village, now not a town. The town is extremely aggressive, however I love this pageant. Being an activist, it is a nice eye-opening for me to studying, to adapting to one another, to instructing how is the activism occurring. When I used to be in Bangladesh, I used to be operating in a countrywide stage. Now I’m in New York, and I’m operating globally. I’m contributing the world over. So it is a just right alternative for me.
You’ve proven outstanding perseverance. What will give you energy?
For myself, that I consider: Do your personal activity. Just do arduous paintings. There isn’t any shortcut in lifestyles. Just consider in your self. And simply, first, encourage your self. I’ve pageant best with myself, as a result of I’m seeking to do some bit higher than the previous day.
Why do you assume Shou has been so memorable to audiences?
Shou is clever, Shou is extra-talented, an extrovert, and Shou is aware of if truth be told about this state of affairs: the state of affairs of queer folks, queer activism, particularly in Kolkata, Bangladesh, Pakistan. So Shou is fascinating everybody. Shou is attached with everybody.
Shou is quite common persona in South Asia as a result of Shou is more or less a female man, so Shou wish to put on femininity in her frame or of their frame. So this female man represents South Asian queer group additionally.
How do you notice your self on this persona and the way are you other?
Tashnuva daring, Tashnuva attractive, Tashnuva courageous, Tashnuva iconic — and the emblem I created, I needed to pay so much. I needed to go away my circle of relatives to turn out my id.
Shou could also be robust. Shou could also be entertaining. Shou could also be jolly. Shou could also be pleasant. Tashnuva is once in a while moody, as a result of folks can believe my vanity or folks can believe my self-respect as an ego, however I needed to handle it. But Shou doesn’t have that; Shou is extra pleasant.
When I am getting affirmation from my staff, I used to be a bit bit irritating if truth be told, as a result of, see, I’ve lengthy hair, and the display goes to position, like, a wig. Then I requested Misha, “Should I cut my hair? I can’t!”
First time, after I watched myself with that wig, with correct gown, I used to be so low — consider me, I used to be so low. I didn’t really feel smartly as a result of nonetheless, then, I didn’t consider Shou. So I used to be seeking to simply uncover what was once occurring. Now, I actually fall in love with that wig. Yeah, that is me, that is Shou.
How has the reception been from South Asian audiences?
Oh my God, they recognize so much. They had been having a look at their sorrows in entrance of them. They’re having a look at their lifestyles in entrance of them, via Shou’s eyes. I were given loads of messages from my buddies — “Tashnuva, you’re doing really well because this is not doing acting, this is very natural.” I sought after to be a herbal actor. I need to play a personality that are meant to be extra herbal, that are meant to be plausible. I in reality consider when I’m doing one thing, folks will have to consider.
Last evening, after I’m coming towards target market, a lady actually was once crying, and he or she was once from Bangladesh, and he or she born and raised right here. She best heard me by means of social media, and that is the first time we get attached in particular person. And she was once telling me, “Tashnuva, this is the story that we know but we couldn’t tell in front of people.”
What’s subsequent for you?
I don’t like to mention my dream as a result of individuals are at all times critics. So I like to stay my dream within. I’m searching for alternatives to behave extra. So I feel now, simply now, after this undertaking, I need to bounce into any other undertaking. There I will be able to play a extra robust persona. There I will be able to say any other tale. I don’t need to pursue any persona that is quite common.
When I take into accounts efficiency — mild, digicam, motion — I really like Broadway efficiency. Today and day after today, is my dream that I can carry out in Broadway, or I can carry out in a Hollywood movie. When I get started operating, I simply overlook my each ache. I simply overlook the whole thing. And that is the efficiency that impressed me so much, that did so much for me.