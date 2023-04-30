Know the side effects of drinking too much tea

Are you a tea lover who can’t get enough of that steaming hot goodness? While we all love a good cuppa, it turns out that too much of a good thing can be, well, not so good. So, put down that teapot and listen up! We’re about to spill the tea on why excessive tea consumption can lead to some not-so-fun side effects. Let’s take a look at why drinking too much tea is bad for you.

Tea is a popular beverage consumed by millions of people around the world, often touted for its numerous health benefits. It is made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. Generally, tea is low in calories and contains several beneficial compounds. It contains antioxidants known as polyphenols, which help to protect the body against oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Tea also has caffeine, which is a natural stimulant that can help to improve focus and alertness.

Side effects of drinking too much tea

However, as with any food or drink, consuming too much of it can lead to negative side effects. “While any consumption in moderation is okay, excess of everything is bad. Majorly the side effects are related to tea’s caffeine content or tannin content in it. Be it black, green or milk tea it must be consumed in moderation every time,” says Ms Ruchika Jain, chief clinical nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. She further explains some of the risks associated with excessive tea consumption.

1. Excessive tea can lead to disturbed sleep

Firstly, it is important to note that moderation is key when it comes to consuming tea. While it can have calming effects when consumed in moderation, excessive consumption can lead to anxiety, stress, and restlessness. This is because tea contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that can interfere with sleep and trigger the release of stress hormones in the body.

2. Consuming a lot of tea can cause acid reflux

Some people may experience nausea or acid reflux when consuming excessive amounts of tea. This is due to the tannins present in tea, which can irritate the digestive system when consumed in large quantities. Similarly, while tea is often used as a natural remedy for headaches, excessive consumption can actually trigger headaches in some individuals.

3. Conditioning effect

Another risk associated with excessive tea consumption is that it can lead to caffeine dependence. This means that your body becomes reliant on caffeine to function properly, and you may experience withdrawal symptoms when you try to cut back on your tea intake.

4. Can lead to dehydration

It is also important to note that excessive tea consumption can lead to dehydration, especially during hot summer months. While tea can be a good source of hydration, drinking too much of it can cause you to lose more fluids than you take in.

5. Can interfere with iron absorption

Tea contains compounds called tannins that can bind to iron and inhibit its absorption. Therefore, excessive tea consumption may lead to iron deficiency anaemia, especially in people who are already at risk of this condition.

6. May cause dental problems

Tea, especially black tea, can stain your teeth over time. In addition, the high levels of tannins in tea can contribute to the formation of plaque and cavities. Therefore, it is important to maintain good dental hygiene and limit your intake of tea.

The bottom line is to consume any beverage in moderation. Tea is good for health and you don’t need to consult a doctor to consume it. But if you have any underlying issue or do not feel good while consuming tea, you can definitely ask for help.