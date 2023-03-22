Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Kimble: Police officers following marijuana-decriminalization ordinance | Local News

By accuratenewsinfo
Killeen police are following the necessities of the town’s marijuana-decriminalization ordinance, Interim Chief Charles Kimble stated on Tuesday.

“We contacted 188 people (who) had some sort of marijuana on them,” he stated. “The majority of those people (146) were released because it fell within the guidelines of the ordinance. We seized the marijuana, and they were on their way. Forty-two of those people were arrested. So 77% of those people were let go.”



