Parents of St. Pete woman found dead in alley plead for answers, justice

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two treasured women — 3 and 5 years outdated — are actually with out their mom after what took place in St. Petersburg final week.

The two women’ mom, Jona Waller, 34, was once found dead.

“It has been a nightmare ever since,” mentioned Patricia Suggs-Walker, Waller’s mom. “I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating, I’m not doing my daily living what I would do, because I need to find out what happened to my baby. I need to know what happened to her.”

St. Pete Police mentioned they were given a decision round 4:30 p.m. Friday a few woman mendacity in an alley south of the 200 block of thirty seventh Street North on Friday.

When they were given there, they mentioned they found Waller stabbed to dying.

“My daughter did not deserve such a tragic death,” mentioned John Waller, her father.

Four days later, her folks are nonetheless in disbelief that the comfortable younger woman — whose heart title was once Joy — is abruptly long gone.

“I gave her that for a reason,” John mentioned. “She brought joy to us — to me. And I — I don’t know what to say.”

Suggs-Walker mentioned she doesn’t know who would have killed her daughter and mentioned her final telephone name with Jona, on Thursday, was once now not atypical in any respect.

“You all don’t want to know how much I miss her. Every day, she would call, and when I didn’t get a call on Friday, I felt something was wrong,” she mentioned.

Now, each folks and Waller’s different members of the family are hoping any individual — someplace — will come ahead with solutions to supply justice for Waller and justice for the 2 little women now with out their mother.

St. Pete Police may be pleading for guidelines as a result of presently, leads are few.

Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County is providing a praise of as much as $5,000 for information concerning the case.