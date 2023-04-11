Kim Kardashian joins `American Horror Story` season 12







There`s excellent news for Kim Kardashian`s lovers. The well-known Hollywood persona is all set to sign up for season 12 of `American Horror Story`.

On Monday, Kim took to Instagram and posted a teaser video with eerie tune, at the side of the eyeball and blood drop emojis as her cryptic caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The video posted by means of Kardashian says that she can be becoming a member of `American Horror Story` common Emma Roberts within the twelfth season, which is coming this summer season.

Kardashian`s video unearths that the impending season of Ryan Murphy`s anthology collection can be referred to as `Delicate`, Variety reported.

Roberts additionally posted the similar video with the caption, “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.”

More main points in regards to the undertaking are awaited.

Kardashian has been a TV megastar for over 15 years, starring on E!`s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and now Hulu`s “The Kardashians,” however she has hardly dipped her toe into the appearing pool.

She has a sequence of voice appearing animation credit and has performed herself with cameos on sitcoms starting from “How I Met Your Mother” to “30 Rock” and “2 Broke Girls,” and maximum lately, “Ocean`s 8.” But she has had a handful of youth appearing roles: in 2008, she was once a part of the parody comedy movie, “Disaster Movie;” in 2009, she booked one episode of “CSI: NY;” and in 2012, she seemed in 4 episodes of “Drop Dead Diva.”

