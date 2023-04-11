Kim Kardashian joins `American Horror Story` season 12

There`s excellent news for Kim Kardashian`s lovers. The well-known Hollywood persona is all set to sign up for season 12 of `American Horror Story`.
On Monday, Kim took to Instagram and posted a teaser video with eerie tune, at the side of the eyeball and blood drop emojis as her cryptic caption.
The video posted by means of Kardashian says that she can be becoming a member of `American Horror Story` common Emma Roberts within the twelfth season, which is coming this summer season.
Kardashian`s video unearths that the impending season of Ryan Murphy`s anthology collection can be referred to as `Delicate`, Variety reported.
Roberts additionally posted the similar video with the caption, “This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE.”
More main points in regards to the undertaking are awaited.
Kardashian has been a TV megastar for over 15 years, starring on E!`s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and now Hulu`s “The Kardashians,” however she has hardly dipped her toe into the appearing pool.
She has a sequence of voice appearing animation credit and has performed herself with cameos on sitcoms starting from “How I Met Your Mother” to “30 Rock” and “2 Broke Girls,” and maximum lately, “Ocean`s 8.” But she has had a handful of youth appearing roles: in 2008, she was once a part of the parody comedy movie, “Disaster Movie;” in 2009, she booked one episode of “CSI: NY;” and in 2012, she seemed in 4 episodes of “Drop Dead Diva.”
