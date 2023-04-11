Haines City senior swim program enhances health, well-being of older adults

HAINES CITY, Fla. — It was once a fab and crisp Spring morning, however that didn’t forestall dozens of older adults from coming to Janet J. Smith Aquatic Facility in Haines City. They are collaborating within the City’s Senior Citizen Swim Program.

“It’s constantly moving and you don’t even realize you’ve done so much within that hour. It’s just so fun and it’s easy on the joints,” stated Sandra Cox.

Twice every week, seniors can take the water aerobics magnificence. It’s unfastened for folks 65 and older. If you might be between the ages of 55-64, the fee is $20.

John Sirmons is a former town lifeguard. The senior now volunteers as the teacher for the water aerobics magnificence, which he stated has made slightly a touch.

“When we started this class, it was about maybe 7-8 people here. By the time we finished the class last year, we had 30-35 people here,” Sirmons said.

Water aerobics classes can improve heart health, muscle strength, and joint mobility. Working out in water is largely non-impact, so there isn’t as much wear and tear on the joints.

“They really feel a complete lot higher so far as transferring, their staying power, and a few of them even misplaced some weight,” Sirmons stated.

For some folks, joint-friendliness can imply the variation between staying energetic and rarely transferring in any respect.

“We had some ladies come in with canes and by the end of the program, they were walking out without the cane. So, it’s been a big help to a lot of people, and they really enjoy coming in here,” stated Sirmons.

The program runs till September 6. You can learn how to sign in here.