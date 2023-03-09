Keystone pipeline faces new rules after major oil spill

Oil spills alongside the Keystone pipeline that runs from Canada to Texas have transform extra widespread and critical, prompting stricter laws for a 1,200-mile stretch of the pipeline, a federal company stated on Tuesday.

TC Energy, the corporate that operates the Keystone pipeline, should decrease the running power for crude oil at the centered stretch, which makes up just about part of the pipeline, the company stated.

“We are currently reviewing the Amended Corrective Action Order (ACAO) issued by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration,” TC Energy stated in a remark to ABC News. “Our commitment to the safe operations of our system is unwavering, and we will comply with the ACAO. The Keystone Pipeline System has been operating under operational mitigations, within the pressure restrictions applied in the PHMSA ACAO, since it was returned to service.”

The federal order follows a major pipeline rupture on Dec. 7 close to Washington, Kansas, a the town on the state’s northern border with Nebraska, the place about 13,000 barrels or 550,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration stated.

The pipeline failure happened at a girth weld, some degree that adjoins two pipes, the company stated.

Since 2009, the Keystone pipeline has skilled 3 screw ups at girth welds and a minimum of 3 further injuries that happened for different causes, the company stated. In all, the ones injuries led to spills totaling about 25,200 barrels of crude oil, the company stated.

Operation of the pipeline beneath present procedures “is or would be hazardous to life, property, or the environment,” the company stated.

In this photograph taken by means of a drone, cleanup continues within the space the place the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil right into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 9, 2022. AP, FILE

In a remark to ABC News, TC Energy stated it’s investigating and addressing the problems with the pipeline following the twist of fate in December.

“We continue to progress our remediation and the root cause investigation at our Keystone Milepost-14 incident site in Washington County, Kansas,” the corporate stated. “Our commitment to the safe operations of our system is unwavering.”

The Keystone pipeline runs from oil sand fields in Alberta, Canada in the course of the midwestern U.S. to oil refineries in Texas.

The Keystone XL pipeline, a proposed 1,179-mile pipeline mirroring the Keystone pipeline, shuttered after President Joe Biden canceled the pipeline’s border crossing allow in January 2021, days after taking place of work.

The transfer used to be applauded by means of environmental teams however drew sharp grievance from some Republican lawmakers, who decried the transfer for putting an needless restriction at the U.S. oil provide.

Oil manufacturing within the U.S. in 2021 used to be just about similar to that noticed over the overall 12 months of the Trump management, in 2020, and larger than the volume produced in 2017 or 2018, in step with data from the Energy Information Administration, a federal company.