FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Avenging 2022 losses

FRISCO, Texas — The first highway travel of the 2023 season for FC Dallas is to the Pacific Northwest and around the border to Vancouver, Canada.

FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps have began the season in reputedly reverse instructions, with Vancouver dropping its first two MLS fits and FC Dallas close to the highest of the Western Conference.

But Vancouver has had FC Dallas’ quantity these days.

The ultimate time FC Dallas made this travel, the fit ended with a less-than-desirable end result for the Toros. Despite dominating ownership, pictures, pictures on target and a lot of different statistics, FC Dallas did not lead in the one one who mattered. They led 1-0 at part, however a target within the seventieth minute and the game-winner in stoppage time from a penalty kick despatched FC Dallas home with a 2-1 loss.



The two golf equipment met once more for a rematch a month later in Frisco, and the Whitecaps have been victorious once more, securing a two-goal shutout.

FC Dallas head trainer Nico Estévez stated in a press convention Wednesday that Vancouver is a tricky position to play, however felt his membership used to be the simpler staff in spite of the loss.

"If you analyze their games at home, there's always something happening," Estévez stated.

Last season in Vancouver, @FCDallas scored 1st prior to part, however misplaced 2-1 after @WhitecapsFC scored the game-winner in stoppage time. HC Nico Estévez says Vancouver is a tricky position to play. He says they felt like the simpler membership, however did not pull out the win.#DTID #SomosFCD #VWFC

The Whitecaps, in truth, have received the previous 3 matchups towards FC Dallas and have been the one staff to overcome them greater than as soon as ultimate 12 months.

In getting ready for Saturday’s fit, Estévez instructed journalists he would have his eye at the Whitecaps’ fit within the CONCACAF Champions League. He stated he would have his eye on who’s turned around into the lineup and what taste they play within the fit. Vancouver ended up successful its fit, 5-0, towards Honduran facet Real C.D. España.

FC Dallas enters the fit coming off a jump again win over the LA Galaxy. It propelled FC Dallas again right into a three-way tie for the 3rd spot within the Western Conference with 3 issues and a +1 target differential.

