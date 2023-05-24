Kevin McCullar Jr. returning to Kansas: Star guard back for 2023-24 season heightens expectations for Jayhawks

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has introduced that he’ll be enjoying for the Jayhawks for the 2023-24 season. He might be the use of his ultimate 12 months of eligibility after going throughout the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago remaining week. McCullar transferred in after enjoying for 3 years at Texas Tech and emerged as Kansas’ most sensible defender whilst being a competent 2nd choice on offense. CBS Sports NBA Draft creator Kyle Boone famous that even though McCullar struggled on the mix and there was once now not numerous optimism about what he may deliver to the NBA, he’s a confirmed commodity on the collegiate stage.

“How about one more year Jayhawk nation,” McCullar stated in KU’s announcement of his determination. “To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!”

The lack of main scorers Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick to the NBA Draft after a 28-8 season, during which they received the outright Big 12 regular-season name, would had been difficult for the Jayhawks. However, the month of May has been very good for the workforce as former Michigan middle Hunter Dickinson, the No. 1 ranked participant within the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings, has dedicated to Kansas. Also, McCullar’s go back might be a vital spice up for Kansas workforce that was once already ranked No. 1 in Gary Parrish’s Top 25 And 1 forward of this season.

McCullar, Dajuan Harris, and Okay.J. Adams Jr. are returning starters for the Jayhawks, with the middle place being upgraded in a vital means with Dickinson’s inclusion. The 5th beginning spot might be a contest between participants of the country’s No. 7-ranked freshman magnificence and 2 transfers in Arterio Morris (Texas) and Nicolas Timberlake (Towson).

With Dick and Wilson offering numerous offense from the wing remaining season, McCullar can center of attention on being a lockdown defender at the workforce. However, his position may increase within the season forward. Kansas will virtually definitely play thru Dickinson within the post greater than any of its bigs remaining season, however McCullar’s huge revel in and conventional offensive recreation put him in line to declare an larger offensive position at the perimeter. Although he has been an effective shooter within the arc, only a 29.8% occupation 3-point shooter, McCullar has the dimensions and ability to lift for appears overdue within the shot clock that differentiates him from different avid gamers at the roster. In his ultimate school season, do not be expecting a bounce somewhat as important as the only Wilson took this previous season whilst turning into Kansas’ main scorer, however it would possibly not be unexpected if McCullar takes his offensive recreation to the following stage.