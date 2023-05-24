McCarthy speaks amid no signs of progress in talks to avoid default

After 3 weeks of negotiations and 8 days from a conceivable default, as of Wednesday morning there was once nonetheless no leap forward in talks to avert a possible monetary disaster once June 1.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke to newshounds pronouncing he was once sending his House bargaining crew to White House “to finish out negotiations.”

Earlier, as McCarthy made his means into the Capitol, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott requested him the place issues stand.

“I still feel they’re productive — the talks,” he stated, however there have been no signs of a deal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks with newshounds as he arrives for the day in the midst of ongoing negotiations in the hunt for a deal to carry the United States’ debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 24, 2023. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters - Advertisement -

In reality, McCarthy stated he has now not spoken to President Joe Biden since Monday.

Both facets seem to be looking ahead to the opposite to blink.

“I’m hopeful that they come back that they realize what the American public is telling them as well, that you cannot have the highest percentage of debt and spend the most amount of money while you’re getting the most amount of revenue in, that you got to change that behavior, just like you would do in any household,” McCarthy stated. “And I’m hopeful as they come, if they come back today that they realize that.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to newshounds on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., amidst ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, May 24, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

As the standoff over federal spending persisted, the White House has presented to freeze spending whilst Republicans are challenging deep cuts, in accordance to a supply acquainted with the discussions.

“Well, the point you have to make, here we are eight days away. Why are we here? The Democrats do not want to come off their spending addiction,” McCarthy stated.

Asked how a lot in federal spending Republicans need to minimize, he stated, “Well, that’s part of negotiation. Democrats don’t even want to spend less, they want to spend more, that’s unreasonable,” he stated.

He once more made it transparent expanding tax earnings isn’t at the desk.

“Find ways to eliminate the waste. And that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s why on February 1, I sat with the president. That’s exactly what I said to him. We can’t raise taxes, and what’s he talking about now? We need to raise more because I want to spend more after you’ve already done that, you set all the records you want to set, once the Democrats took the majority, this is what they brought us. And in doing so they brought us inflation, hurting every family,” he stated

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to talk about the debt restrict in the Oval Office of the White House, May 22, 2023. Alex Brandon/AP

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday tripled down on her warnings that June 1 could be the day the U.S. may just default on its debt, even, she stated, if it is “hard to be precise” about what occurs round that date.

Yellen, talking at a Wall Street Journal discussion board, was once reluctant to talk about a “day-after” situation in the wake of a U.S. default however allowed that Treasury would have to be able to prioritize some expenses over others.

She stated cost prioritization is “not operationally feasible” — emphasizing how unparalleled a default can be.

ABC News’ Justin Gomez and Chris Boccia contributed to this record.