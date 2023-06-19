Kentucky big man Aaron Bradshaw could miss start of 2023-24 season with fractured foot, per report

Kentucky five-star freshman middle Aaron Bradshaw is predicted to miss the start of the 2023-24 season as a result of of a fractured foot suffered within the offseason, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. Bradshaw performed highschool basketball at Camden in Roselle, New Jersey. and ranked because the No. 5 general prospect within the nation within the 2023 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports.

Kentucky’s 2023 recruiting class beneath John Calipari ranked as the most efficient within the nation via 247Sports. The Wildcats landed 4 five-star potentialities in Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham. All 4 avid gamers have been anticipated to have big roles in an instant this upcoming season as a result of of the shortage of scholarship avid gamers recently at the Kentucky roster.

“Bradshaw has elite tools for a developing modern day big with size, mobility, fluidity, multiple bounces, good hands, use of his left, signs of a budding jump hook, a high release in the lane, and a very soft touch that extends out to the arc,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote about Bradshaw. “He’s also one of the best rim protectors in the country. His motor, which was a concern as an underclassman, has made consistent strides over the years.”

The Wildcats this offseason misplaced former nationwide participant of the 12 months Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin and Chris Livingston to the NBA Draft. Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Fredrick, Damion Collins and Lance Ware all left the crew by the use of the switch portal and it seems that that Antonio Reeves, who’s reportedly taking summer season categories at Illinois State, could switch out of the Wildcats program.

Kentucky completed this previous season 22-12 and fell to Kansas State in the second one spherical within the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky hasn’t reached the second one weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019.