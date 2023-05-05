Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant finally tying the knot?







Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves will quickly be getting hitched to very long time artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, as in step with a record by means of RadarOnline.com. A supply has published {that a} grand wedding ceremony isn’t on Keanu`s bucket record, as he’s making ready for a low-key summer season wedding ceremony that can most effective come with members of the family and shut buddies

“They want to keep the whole thing under wraps, except for family members and a few close friends,” stated a supply. Keanu met Alexandra for the first time again in 2009 and then, they labored on a number of tasks in combination. Alexandra has illustrated two of Keanu`s books – Ode To Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016. It is on the units of the former that their love affair picked up.

- Advertisement -

On April 15, 2023, the duo used to be clicked sharing an intimate kiss at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles. Referencing the identical, the supply stated “That’s a good indication the big day is drawing near.”

Also learn: Keanu Reeves to play broken Hollywood big name in darkish comedy `Outcome`

Recently, Keanu celebrated Alexandra`s fiftieth birthday by means of throwing a birthday celebration at a Sonoma vineyard. “He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her. They`ve both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party.” stated the supply.

- Advertisement -

“Keanu`s relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other,” some other supply added.

“They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things. He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship,” stated the supply.

Meanwhile, Reeves is all set to play the position of a broken Hollywood big name in darkish comedy titled `Outcome`. Jonah Hill will helm the undertaking which he has co-written with Ezra Woods, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

- Advertisement -

(With inputs from ANI)





Source link