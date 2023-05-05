YuYu Cultural Shop celebrates Mexican heritage in Dallas

The Cinco de Mayo celebrations are all in regards to the wealthy tradition of Mexico, together with track, meals, and dancing. “It was a time of celebration, a time to come together with family, with friends and to eat good food,” says Anthony Lucero, the landlord of YuYu Cultural Shop, who’s initially from town of Puebla, Mexico, the place the Cinco De Mayo celebrations started after the fight of Puebla in 1862.

Lucero loves the wealthy heritage of his nation, so when he immigrated to the U.S., he introduced a part of that with him and began the YuYu Cultural Shop on Jefferson Boulevard. "To me, it was super important to continue with the traditions that I grew up with," says Lucero. At YuYu, you'll in finding items now not simply from Mexico, however 18 different nations. "To help remind them of all the beautiful places around the world," he provides.

YuYu sits in the center of the Mercado on Jefferson Boulevard, which is the imaginative and prescient of Amanda Lake, an actual property developer who sought after to lend a hand folks like Lucero get started their very own industry. “That’s why we created the Mercado and divided into small spaces and even giving 6-month leases and giving people an opportunity to get started to make their dream come true,” says Lake. She believes that onerous paintings, resiliency, and the birthday party of victories are what her tradition represents. “You look at our culture. We start our own small businesses – we aren’t afraid to take risks – we have that commitment, that dedication — that perseverance to make a difference,” provides Lake.

Lake’s imaginative and prescient is to proceed bringing new companies to Oak Cliff and Southern Dallas County and proceed to revitalize the ones spaces and provides extra folks alternatives to reside the American dream. “To me, this is what the culture is all about,” she concludes.