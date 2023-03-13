Ke Huy Quan’s ‘Goonies’ co-stars congratulate Oscar winner

Quan mentioned he is lengthy been identified as “the kid” from his two adolescence blockbusters, however all the time needed to be recognized for one thing he did as an grownup.

LOS ANGELES — Ke Huy Quan says his fellow “Goonies” readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor.

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" superstar, who performed Data within the iconic 1985 journey movie, informed journalists Sunday that he heard from each and every unmarried co-star together with Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.

“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy … We’re family forever. Goonies never say die,” mentioned Quan, pumping his fists whilst uttering the film’s signature line.

Another connection to “The Goonies” that Quan introduced in used to be his legal professional. Jeff Cohen, who performed Chunk within the movie, represented him right through his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cohen used to be within the target market and were given a shout-out from Quan right through his acceptance speech.

It wasn’t the one second calling again to Quan’s get started as a kid actor: The actor had an emotional reunion with Harrison Ford, who offered the most productive image Oscar to “Everything Everywhere.”

The former costars embraced, Quan kissing Ford at the cheek and actually leaping up and down in pleasure.

Quan mentioned he is lengthy been identified as "the kid" from his two adolescence blockbusters, however all the time needed to be recognized for one thing he did as an grownup. Now that long-forgotten want is discovered.