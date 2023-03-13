DVIDS – News – More than a Mission



U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Traci Alvarez is U.S. Africa Command’s (AFRICOM) Maritime Law Enforcement Chief, and is serving because the workout Cutlass Express U.S. Coast Guard coordinator. The following is an excerpt of a dialog about her revel in operating inside Africa, and her revel in operating with African companions. This tale has been edited to toughen clarity and context.

“Up till AFRICOM, I’d by no means been inquisitive about anything else Africa similar. My earlier commanding officer, when I used to be government officer, have been an AFRICOM Sailor. He defined the challenge, and what they had been doing over right here, and I believed it used to be a nice alternative to revel in one thing other – and provides my circle of relatives an in a foreign country revel in. After Cutlass Express 2023 finishes, this might be my 7th time coming all the way down to Africa for a U.S. AFRICOM challenge. I began off in North Africa the primary 12 months, however now East Africa is my phase.

But the challenge right here used to be one of the most main causes I selected to come back right here. I deal most commonly with African maritime regulation enforcement program (AMLEP) workout routines with AFRICOM, which incorporates a lot of U.S. Navy workout routines. But, a lot of those African spouse countries, their navies to a lot of African coast guard missions, so I felt, and nonetheless really feel, that it used to be vital for us to have further Coast Guard toughen to satisfy that want. For example, I used to be approached through the Kenyans to supply seek and rescue, charting, boat plans, such things as that, for the reason that Kenyan coast guard is quite new, in comparison to their army.

I’ve been right here, operating with African spouse countries for 2 years now, and probably the most greatest demanding situations are the least irritating I’ve skilled. Sometimes once we do trainings and behavior those workout routines, there’s a anxiety to interact face-to-face, and there’s a little bit of a language barrier, however that incorporates nuance. When I’m assembly or talking with anyone about Coast Guard ways, and we get to a convenience degree the place we’re speaking about an identical studies, they have a tendency to be in reality receptive to the guidelines and means ahead I’m speaking about. More importantly, they revel in it – like every roughly dialog, it’s about making anyone really feel pleased with the running shoes and coaching that’s being given.

The language barrier is hard, however in truth that’s standpoint. First, to be truthful, I don’t discuss another languages, perhaps some damaged Spanish. But we want to acknowledge that those companions are talking their 2nd or, as a rule, their 3rd language. You want to sit down down and perceive what they’re announcing as a substitute of simply assuming they don’t perceive. Like throughout a coaching, moderately than status on the podium, I can stroll over and make eye touch, and in reality actively pay attention and have interaction with them. In some ways, even this comes again to why I like the challenge, and why I got here out right here. This isn’t me popping out right here with my concepts and my plans. It’s a partnership, operating with folks to make one thing higher, in combination.

So the ones are the demanding situations, however the entirety else has been a blessing. Everywhere I’ve been in this continent, the individuals are so nice and so great, and I believe very appreciative for probably the most efforts and paintings we do out right here. Also, the puts I’ve been were probably the most most pretty puts I’ve noticed. You know, I believe some folks have this false impression of what Africa is, and as I’ve traveled all the way through Africa, it’s taught me a lot, and the principle section is how everybody I’ve met were nice – they actually wish to do good things.

As a girl, it’s been an honor to paintings along African companions and feminine carrier contributors throughout the workout routines and proportion my tale with them – that’s all the time particular. For a few of these countries, it’s new to have girls in management, so I am hoping I will carry some perception, as a result of on the finish of the day I’m a girl, identical to they’re.

After this, in July, I’ll be shifting to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters, and a part of me is more or less heartbroken about it. But I’ll be bringing one thing with me. I believe it’s vital that we acknowledge that Africa is important to us. The sources it holds are a consistent draw to international events – build up Africa, in order that it may give protection to and very best use the ones sources, is one thing I in reality imagine in. Personally, I am hoping this isn’t the ultimate time I’m at the continent. The individuals are wonderful, and it’s no doubt a purpose to commute again to the continent with my circle of relatives, and introduce them to the entire wonderful folks and puts I’ve met and noticed. But strategically, I perceive the significance of our have an effect on right here. I wish to be the spouse of selection, and I believe that we’re.

Sometimes, I believe it will get misplaced that a lot of those international locations are extra succesful than they get credit for – whether or not it’s the learning we do, or the operations we behavior in tandem – they’re keen, they’re succesful, and in the event that they’re now not succesful, they wish to be informed. I’ve by no means now not been inspired through Africa, and it’s been a nice two years.”