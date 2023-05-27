Karl Malone makes $5 million auctioning off 1992 Dream Team memorabilia of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, more

The 1992 Dream Team may well be the most efficient basketball workforce ever assembled, and game-worn memorabilia from the ones Olympics is value a big sum of cash. Hall of Fame participant Karl Malone discovered that out when he auctioned off some of his teammates’ collectibles on Wednesday.

Malone offered the uncommon memorabilia via Goldin in a Dream Team Auction. Unsurprisingly, essentially the most precious merchandise that offered used to be an autographed Michael Jordan jersey with a message for Malone.

The jersey, which featured the message “To Karl, good luck,” went for $3,030,000.

In addition to Jordan’s jersey, an autographed Larry Bird jersey offered for $360,000, and an autographed pair of Bird’s footwear offered for $91,200. Those set information as the costliest Bird game-worn jersey and footwear ever offered at public sale.

Malone wound up pocketing more than $5 million when the public sale used to be over, per a report from AOL.com. That’s now not a nasty benefit for promoting some of your teammates’ outdated products.

Malone and the remaining of the Dream Team beaten the contest on the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. No workforce ever got here with reference to difficult Team USA, and the Americans rolled to a 117-85 victory over Croatia within the gold medal sport.