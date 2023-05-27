Jason, Travis Kelce are ‘huge fans’ of the NFL flexing Thursday Night Football games

NFL All-Pro brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are concerned about the league having extra aggressive matchups on Thursday Night Football. During the NFL’s spring conferences, the NFL not too long ago followed a brand new rule that might permit games to be flexed into the primetime on Thursday Night Football between Weeks 13 and 17 and groups would have 28 days understand of their recreation being flexed.

“As we’ve talked about before, I’m a huge fan of the Thursday Night games,” Jason Kelce said on the most recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “Listen, I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walkthroughs during the middle of the week and we don’t practice. Then we get three days off after the game.”

Kelce additionally said that it is helping his legs get better and stay him “fresh.” Meanwhile, Travis Kelce added that he is an enormous fan of Thursday Night games later in the season because of some games being lackluster in the previous.

“I just like good football being on primetime TV. I don’t want to turn my Thursday night television on and have to watch a bad game,” Jason Kelce added. “I like watching good football. Thursday night is one of the few nights that I get to watch football and enjoy it as a fan.”

Jason Kelce additionally stated that some avid gamers handiest oppose Thursday Night Football games so as “make headlines.”

It’s price noting that Jason Kelce is coming into his thirteenth NFL season in 2023 whilst Travis Kelce shall be embarking on his tenth season. As a end result of the Kelces being seasoned veterans, they are most likely going to be larger supporters than some of the league’s more youthful avid gamers of having extra leisure.

The Kelces seem to be identical to the reasonable fan. When they are no longer enjoying on Thursday, they only wish to see aggressive soccer being performed in primetime on Thursdays like soccer lovers do.