Kanye West`s private school accused of locking up children, giving only sushi







Rapper Kanye West`s private school has been accused of only feeding the kids sushi and locking them within.

The rapper runs a private Christian prep school however has been accused of violating more than one well being and protection regulations, studies replicate.co.united kingdom.

It has been reported that cleansing products and services are forbidden, doorways are locked from the outdoor and scholars get fed only one sushi meal in line with day, in line with a lawsuit.

Two academics who used to paintings on the Donda Academy in California`s Simi Valley allege they have been sacked once they complained about possible risks to scholars together with code violations, in line with the LA County wrongful termination swimsuit.

Cecilia Hailey and her daughter Chekarey Byers, mentioned that right through the time they labored on the school it used to be locked from outdoor with the pupils having to stay indoors all day.

The lawsuit additionally claims that drugs have been saved haphazardly and there used to be no school nurse on web site.

It additionally says that janitorial products and services have been forbidden as a result of “West did not believe in cleaning products containing chemicals.”

Attorney Ron Zambrano, a legal professional for the lecturers, mentioned in a remark: “Kanye West is clearly as bad at running a school as he is at managing his own personal and professional life, enabling an unsafe and illegal school environment for students.”

“Kanye needs to realise his genius is in creating music, not in school administration.”

According to the swimsuit, there aren’t any tables or chairs for the scholars to take a seat on, which means they’ve to take a seat at the flooring to consume their lunch.

There also are allegedly another strange regulations similar to crossword puzzles and art work no longer being allowed to be held on partitions and scholars being banned from the second one flooring as a result of West “was reportedly afraid of stairs.”

Hailey and Byers complained to Donda Academy`s main in early 2023 that the school had “unlawful educational practices.”

However, it’s alleged that the main known as Byers and Hailey “aggressive” and “facilitate(d) stereotypes about African American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job”, in line with the lawsuit.

They have been each fired on March 3, 2023 and given no reason why for the termination in line with courtroom paperwork.

